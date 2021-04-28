California invests 25 million dollar in recycling

As the world’s fifth-largest economy, California can show the world how to rebuild into a self-sustaining, circular manufacturing system that reduces trash pollution and ensures products get recycled and remanufactured within our state,” California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “The investments also boost small businesses, create income, and lower landfill pollutants that disproportionately impact the health of disadvantaged communities.”

CalRecycle invests grant and loan funding into public and private sector trash reduction and recycling infrastructure. Funds also support reuse or remanufacturing used products and packaging.

Six California businesses will receive 10.4 million dollar to expand facilities or purchase equipment to turn 27,570 tons of recycled plastic, glass, and clothing into new products

Four hundred California cities and counties will receive over 9.5 million dollar to increase local beverage container recycling and litter cleanup of the estimated 24 billion California Redemption Value (CRV) beverage containers sold in the state each year.

Twenty-one California communities will receive more than 3.7 million dollar in infrastructure funding to repair local roads using some of the roughly 51 million waste tires generated in the state each year.

Four California businesses and nonprofits received 2 million dollar to prevent over 13,000 tons of plastic, glass, and wood waste from filling California landfills through increased manufacturing and use of refillable or reusable products.

Additional funding is available, CalRecycle adds.