CarbonLITE to Build $60m PET Bottle Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania

Californian plastics recycling firm, CarbonLITE is to build a new plant located in Pennsylvania that will enable increase the number of post-consumer PET beverage bottles it recycles annually by 50% to more than 6 billion.

Already claimed to be the world’s largest producer of post-consumer bottle-to-bottle food-grade PET resin, with its plants in Riverside, California and Dallas processing more than 4 billion post-consumer beverage bottles annually, the company said the new $60 million plant is scheduled for startup in late 2019.

The company’s customers use the resin created through the recycling process to produce new sustainable PET bottles and thermoforming products.

“Through state-of-the-art facilities, technologies and equipment, CarbonLITE is fully invested in and committed to helping preserve our precious resources, reduce the PET industry’s carbon footprint, diminish our landfill problems and protect our waterways,” said Chairman and CEO Leon Farahnik.

“With the addition of the Pennsylvania plant, our three facilities will save more than 180,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year,” he continued.

Nestle Waters North America and Pepsico are the primary consumers of CarbonLITE’s raw material in pursuit of their sustainability efforts.

Farahnik added that CarbonLite believes recycling is the only responsible option for PET. “Our motto is: ‘Treat the Earth well. It was not given to you by your parents, it's loaned to you by our children.’"

