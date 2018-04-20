CP Group Announces Anti-Wrapping Non-Blinding Screen for Recycling Facilities

San Diego based recycling equipment manufacturer, CP Group, has launched its newest screening technology, the CP Auger Screen™.

According to the company, the launch marks the industry’s first true anti-wrapping, non-blinding screen for material recycling facilities.

The CP Auger Screen sizes material by using a series of cantilevered augers that the manufacturer said not wrap or jam due to their corkscrewing motion, making it extremely low-maintenance. Any material that could wrap, such as hoses or plastic film, are released off the end of the auger.

Its low-wear augers are made from abrasion-resistant steel, making them durable while requiring little to no maintenance.

When placed in front of the presort, the CP Auger Screen is claimed to decrease the volume on the presort. This decreases the amount of manual sorters needed and increases sorter safety by removing the small hazardous fraction. With decreased volume on the presort, manual sorters work more efficiently.

When used as a scalping machine CP Group explained that it fractionates the stream into an over 5” (13cm) stream and an under 5” stream while keeping rigid materials together. Keeping the rigids together plays an important role in the recovery of OCC and chip. OCC has been increasing in volume due to the “Amazon effect.”

Terry Schneider, President and CEO of CP Group says, “This machine is unique compared to traditional disc screens. The cantilevered augers convey large flat materials over, while fines and flexible fiber go through to the unders, and the remainder goes to the side. What really sets it apart is that it does not wrap. The auger rotors act like a corkscrew, conveying any stringy materials over the side. There is a lot of interest in this machine for those reasons.”

CP said that it has been developing the machine and running the prototype for over a year at their facility in San Diego, CA. The first three units are being installed in MSW facilities this summer, and several more are sold and in production.

The company added that the Auger Screen can be used in various applications including MSW, Single Stream, Construction & Demolition, and Commercial & Industrial. The largest model can handle 35 tons per hour of inbound single stream material, 60 tons per hour of commercial, and 80 tons per hour for construction and demolition.

The CP Auger Screen™ will be on display at WasteExpo in Las Vegas this April at CP Group’s booth 2336.

