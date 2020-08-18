Daimler Trucks’ Japanese Subsidiary Unveils Remotely Operated eCanter Waste Collection Concept

The Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (FUSO), a Japanese subsidiary of Germany-based Daimler AG, under its Daimler Trucks division, has introduced its remotely operated eCanter SensorCollect concept truck for waste collection with a demonstration run at its Kawasaki headquarters.

Daimler explained that the FUSO eCanter SensorCollect is a concept refuse collection vehicle based on the all-electric eCanter. The vehicle proposes an application of the emissions-free light-duty truck to make essential waste collection services more efficient and environmentally conscious.

Operators walking alongside the vehicle can control the eCanter SensorCollect remotely, through a wireless HMI (Human Machine Interface).

Fitted with LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors and high-accuracy GPS, the truck can safely perform remotely transmitted commands by detecting people or objects in its vicinity. These commands include following the operator, halting, avoiding obstacles, and stopping immediately if a person or object comes in close proximity to the vehicle. These functionalities are intended to boost the efficiency of garbage collection workers.

According to Daimler, in addition to conventional product development processes, FUSO has been conducting a variety of initiatives inside and outside the company to encourage innovative product ideas that address social needs and challenges.

To this end, FUSO has organised various workshops and hackathons with Japanese and overseas universities, as well as collaborations with start-ups, where external participants were also invited. Through these events, over 100 ideas to date have been generated.

“Creating innovation is one of the major pillars of Research and Development at FUSO, as it decides long term market leadership. We will continue to develop innovative products to address customer and societal needs with our advanced technologies,” commented Aydogan Cakmaz, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Engineering at FUSO.

According to the manufacturer, the FUSO eCanter has so far proven itself as a reliable all-electric light-duty truck in customer operations with more than 160 vehicles running in Japan, Europe and USA. In Europe, the FUSO eCanter is already operated in eleven cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Read More

Two New FUSO Canters for NTM’s High-Payload Refuse Collection Vehicles

Body manufacturer NTM GB has sold its two newest FUSO Canter-based refuse collection vehicles before it finished building them.