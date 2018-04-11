Envac to Install Major Underground Waste Collection System in London

Swedish Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) developer, Envac, is to supply one of the largest such systems in Europe to handle the waste of almost 10,000 homes at Barking Riverside London.

Under the deal, awarded after Barking Riverside Limited - a joint venture between London & Quadrant (L&Q) and the Mayor of London, Envac will install some 460 waste inlets, replacing around 19,000 traditional bins which would have otherwise been required.

Two waste fractions, residual and mixed recycling, will be collected via the waste inlets, which will be conveniently situated near people’s homes.

Once the inlets are full, or at pre-programmed emptying times, fans located at the collection station create a negative airflow, ‘sucking’ waste at speeds of over 40mph through a subterranean pipe network measuring 15km in length.

Each automated collection cycle for the entire 178 hectare site will take minutes as opposed to multiple waste collection teams and vehicles taking all day to empty on-street bins – a process that typically has a negative environmental impact.

Envac began installation work on the development in September. The first phase of the system, which will serve around 1700 homes, will launch in 2019.

“Our sustainability-led ethos and commitment to making this a clean, green and pleasant area in which to live led us to this ground-breaking method of waste collection,”

Matthew Carpen, Project Director at Barking Riverside London, said.

Cutting Carbon Emissions & Traffic

According to Carpen, “integrating Envac and making waste collection one of the key environmental strands of Barking Riverside London, we’ve not only ensured that waste collection will operate sustainably and effectively, but also taken the carbon emissions and traffic safety aspects attributable to a constant flow of waste collection vehicles out of the equation.”

Barking Riverside London anticipates that the system’s inclusion will reduce waste vehicle-related carbon emissions by at least 90% as multiple waste collection vehicles, each of which typically empties every bin, are no longer needed.

Envac estimates that the system will replace hundreds of daily empties required to service 19,000 bins, made possible by having eight industrial vehicles running full time every day.

“We are now beginning to see a huge shift in the way major developments tackle waste collection,” said Dave Buckley, Managing Director of Envac UK.

“Whilst Envac can be used as a way in which to free up space generally assigned to bin storage for further commercial development, such as building more apartments, Barking Riverside London has taken the decision to install it simply because they want to make the site as pleasant a place to live as possible,” he added.

“As London’s population continues to rise and the physical and aesthetical limitations of rolling out more bins becomes apparent, Barking Riverside London has not only demonstrated a strong and long-term commitment to the environment, but also the residents and the communities it will ultimately serve,” concluded Buckley.

Read More

Envac Secures Deals to Automate Waste Collection at 4 Finnish Hospitals

Envac has secured contracts to install its automated waste collection systems at four hospitals across Finland - Jyväskylä, Kainuu Central, Hyvinkää Sairaalanmäki and Tampere University Hospital.

VIDEO: Envac Combines Automated Waste Collection with Optical Sorting

Swedish underground waste collection firm, Envac, has unveiled its first system to combine optical sorting with its Automated Waste Collection System.

Envac Automated Waste Collection Secures National Energy Globe Award for Bergen

In Norway the installation of Envac’s automated waste collection system within its historical city centre has secured the National Energy Globe Award 2017 for the City of Bergen.