ENVAC to Install Major Underground Waste & Recycling Collection System in Seoul

Stockholm based underground waste collection specualist, ENVAC, is to install its automated waste collection system (AWCS) in Seoul’s vibrant Seocho Gu district.

The installation will collect waste from a library, kindergarten, care home, neighbourhood facilities and 2296 mixed use apartments over a 32-acre site when it goes live in 2022.

Bang Bae 13, a flagship South Korean regeneration programme, will see over six miles of Envac pipework located underground and within the walls of multiple storey buildings ‘invisibly’ and, from the users’ perspective, virtually silently,transport waste using airflow alone from 88 waste inlets situated across the site.

According to ENVAC, the decision to install AWCS builds on South Korea’s growing commitment to integrating the technology in developments over a certain size.

The project was commissioned by Bang Bae 13 Reconstruction Association and specified by GS Engineering & Construction Corporation.

“Envac’s inclusion in this project is very important, both in terms of creating a long-lasting waste collection infrastructure and also exceptional living environments for the development’s inhabitants,” commented HG Seong, Chairman of the Bang Bae 13 Reconstruction Association.

The company said that its technology’s ability to enhance living environments and provide a waste collection function that operates 24 hours a day without depending on collection teams manually emptying bins also appealed to the developer, architect and local government.

Young Hoon Jung, Managing Director at Envac Korea, said: “For almost a quarter of a century Envac Korea has been designing and installing automated waste collection systems in countless developments across South Korea.”

“However, we’re particularly proud to be involved in this high-profile development and confident that Envac will play a key role in beatifying the area and reducing pollution typically associated with waste collection vehicles. Automated waste collection systems are now a key feature within South Korea’s built environment and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of this movement,” he added.

On completion, the Envac system will transport 1.5 tonnes of general waste and two tonnes of food waste each day from the waste inlets to a single collection station located on the periphery of the development.

The company said that this will result in one single waste collection when each large container is fill, which further reduces the presence of waste collection vehicles moving around the site.

Work on installing the system is expected to begin in the first half of 2019.

