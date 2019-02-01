EREMA Expands Recycling Equipment Range with 60% PLASMAC Acquisition

Austrian equipment manufacturer, EREMA Group, has acquired 60% of recycling equipment firm PLASMAC Srl to further expand its range of tailor-made plastic recycling solutions for in-house applications.

The remaining 40% of the recycling machine manufacturer is owned by SYNCRO Group, an Italian manufacturer that makes equipment for the blown film industry.

PLASMAC has been active globally as a manufacturer of recycling plants since 1994 and was previously based in Aylesbury, England. In June 2018 the SYNCRO Group relocated the business to Busto Arsizio, Italy and in January 2019 Plasmac Srl was newly established.

According to PLASMAC, CEO Gabriele Caccia, who is also CEO of the SYNCRO Group has experience in edge trim recycling and with their Alpha direct feed extruder and Omega shredder-extruder system offers easy-to-use solutions for throughputs of up to 250 kg/h. This range is supplemented by the Powerfeed edge trim transport system.

"These machines and components expand our product range of systems for straightforward standard applications in the in-house segment, which is very important to us," said Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group, explaining why they invested in this business.

Gabriele Caccia also sees the cooperation between EREMA and SYNCRO as a successful one because, he emphasises, "the SYNCRO know-how in the blown film industry and our worldwide company group network are valuable contributions to a successful cooperation".

With technological developments such as the INTAREMA® system and the founding of the subsidiary PURE LOOP, which specialises in shredder-extruder technology for the recycling of clean production waste, the EREMA Group said that it has already successfully strengthened and expanded its presence in the in-house segment in recent years.

For Hackl, the acquisition of a stake in PLASMAC is a further step towards maintaining EREMA's market position: "It enables us to offer in-house customers tailor-made recycling solutions with an attractive price/performance ratio so that our group of companies can reach new customer groups and markets."

Caccia is also looking forward to working together as part of the EREMA Group.

He is sure that "All companies involved will benefit from the partnership with the world market leader in plastics recycling technology".

