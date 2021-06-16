Excel Equine Feed Announces New Recycling Partnership

Excel Equine Feeds, a Louisville-based premium horse feed manufacturer, has announced a new recycling program in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.

Saddled with large empty plastic bags of horse feed which are not recyclable curbside throughout Louisville, Excel Equine Feeds has partnered with TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle waste, to process the feed packaging and reward customers for participating in the program.

To participate, Excel Equine Feeds asks customers to drop-off their empty bags at their Louisville store or to mail back their empty packaging for recycling after they receive a new shipment. The collected bags are then cleaned, shredded, melted and extruded into a pelletized format for use in recycled plastic applications like outdoor furniture and decking, shipping pallets or flooring tiles.

“Excel Equine Feeds is proud to be partnered with TerraCycle to become one of the only feed companies with recyclable bags in the nation,” said Dr. Kent Thompson, owner of Excel Equine. “Through this partnership, Excel Equine BOPP plastic bags can be recycled and diverted from the landfill.”

TerraCycle specializes in collecting and re-purposing hard-to-recycle waste through a variety of platforms, including large-scale recycling, which helps manufacturing facilities like Excel Equine Feeds recycle large volumes of waste.

“Horse owners not only want what’s best for their animals, they also want to preserve the natural spaces where they and their horses can do what they love,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and CEO. “Partnering with brands like Excel Equine Feeds ensures we can help limit plastic packaging in the landfill and preserve the outdoors for future generations of riders everywhere.”

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company and operates across 21 countries.