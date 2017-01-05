FCC Commissions New Materials Recycling Facility in Dallas

In southern Dallas Spanish environmental services and infrastructre firm, FCC, has completed a new Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) on the McCommas Bluff Landfill site.

According to the company the new plant has successfully received and processed more than 1000 tonnes of Single Stream materials from the city during the last two weeks of December.

The performance test, carried out in the presence of the City representatives, were said to have met and exceeded expectations.

The plant has been built and financed by FCC Environmental Services, the US subsidiary of FCC. The company will also be operating the plant for a period of 15 years, with a possible extension for a further 10 years.

FCC officially commenced its operations at the plant on January 2nd, 2017 receiving single-stream material from the city of Dallas as well as from the City of University Park, Texas which in November 2016 awarded FCC a five year service contract for the treatment and marketing of all the City recyclables.

The company said that the expected backlog for the Dallas MRF is around 290 million euros (300 million dollars) over the course of its lifetime.

All of the material collected in the single recycling container will be sorted into different categories. It is expected to recycle thousands of tonnes of paper, cardboard, glass, plastic and metals produced by the citizens of Dallas, and return it back to the market.

The contract to build and operate a plant to manage all of the recyclable waste in the Texan city, was awarded to FCC in November 2015.

Construction on the recycling facility began at the start of 2016. The design was based on helping the city to meet goals to increase waste diversion to: 40% by 2020, 60% by 2030, and 80% (“zero waste”) by 2040.

Other FCC News

In recent months FCC has secured several contracts in the US including the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) collection in Polk County, and a solid waste collection contract in Orange County both of which are in Florida.

It has also secured a service contract for the treatment and marketing of all the recyclables in University Park, Texas.

In the UK the company has started construction on the Edinburgh & Midlothian Recycling and Energy Recovery Centre as well as officially opening a waste to energy facility in Buckinghamshire. At the end of last year it won municipal waste collection contracts in Barrow in Furness District Council, in Cumbria, and in the city of Prostejov, in the Czech Republic. FCC has also been shortlisted for the Belgrade EfW facility tender in Serbia.

