Growing environmental awareness among governments, businesses and consumers is driving progress towards a circular economy, which is gaining momentum. New regulations are coming into force to promote sustainable practices - from addressing the issue of single-use plastics to incentivising recycling. Technological advances continue to expand the scope of recycling and reduce our reliance on virgin plastics. Corporate reputation and potential cost savings are increasingly driving companies to commit to circular economy principles.

“We can see that the world is going in the right direction,” says Willi Stadler. “However, we still face important challenges such as economic viability, product design complexity and the need for global standards and cooperation. At STADLER, we believe that effective collaboration of all the members of the value chain is essential for further progress towards a circular economy to be made. This means the involvement and coordination of industry associations, authorities at local and government level, the European Commission, research institutes and universities, designers and users of products and packaging, all the way to the recycling industry and suppliers of sorting plants and technologies like STADLER.”

“As a plant and equipment manufacturer, our primary role in the chain is to support the recycling industry with our high-performance sorting systems,” adds Julia Stadler. “We are constantly searching for new ways to help the recycling industry expand its scope and effectiveness. To this end, in addition to our in-house research programmes, we participate in research projects to explore solutions to recycle more materials from different waste streams. Also, we believe that we can make a big difference by acting as a link between key elements of the value chain.”