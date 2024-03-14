Even though IFAT started out as a conference for waste pollution research, the waste management sector was soon included in the programme. What are the challenges this industry currently faces and what solutions are there?

The successful path to a circular economy that works in the long term can only be achieved through optimization at all stages of the value chain – starting with product design, then moving on to production and use, and the recycling process. In addition to technical, regulatory, and organizational measures, that also implies the need to change behaviors. Among the main keywords in this context are design for recycling, recycling labels, digital product passports and watermarks, chemical trackers, building information modeling, and quota and monitoring solutions. Visitors to IFAT Munich will be able to get a good overview of these solutions.

How does IFAT facilitate networking and collaboration among professionals in the environmental technology industry

Networking and knowledge transfer are essential for IFAT Munich. That is why we place particular emphasis on versatility and interaction when designing the event programme. In addition to the cross-industry sessions, we offer our visitors e.g. Spotlight Areas with in-depth insights into current topics, technologies or material flows. We also expect a good response to our guided solution tours which will steer straight to the stands that offer the best overview of specific issues.

Can you discuss any notable trends or developments that have emerged from previous editions of IFAT Munich?

IFAT is very dynamic and changes every time. We react to technical innovations, but also to changes in the political framework and constantly adapt our key themes. Of course, we also always evaluate which formats and topics interest our visitors and exhibitors and what they want. The Cross-Industry Sessions, for example, which we are organising for the first time this year, are the result of this exchange.