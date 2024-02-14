Event program sets new standards in 2024 : IFAT Munich: More solutions, more exchange, more insights
“More than ever, IFAT Munich is seen as the central solution platform and knowledge hub for all aspects of the circular economy,” says Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München GmbH. “In addition to the many national and international experts, we also welcome many high-ranking politicians to IFAT Munich who are looking for an exchange with the industry.”
The world-leading trade fair will be opened by Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and the Bavarian State Minister for the Environment and Consumer Protection, Torsten Glauber. On the agenda right on day two of the trade fair, on May 14, will be the top-level talk on the circular economy, in which the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, will also take part. A panel discussion on the Green Deal with EU leaders is planned for Wednesday, May 15.
Day of resilient municipalities
Heavy rain and flooding, extreme heat and water shortage—the consequences of climate change cannot be ignored. That results in growing pressure on all social players, such as politicians, companies, and private individuals, to adapt to the changed conditions. Municipalities play a special role on the path to more climate resilience. IFAT Munich is devoting the “Day of Resilient Municipalities”, taking place on Thursday, May 16, to this key role. In collaboration with the German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water (DVGW), the German Association for Water Management (DWA), and the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU), lectures, expert panels, and guided tours providing valuable stimulus will be offered for all representatives of the municipal sector.
Star architect Daniel Libeskind on the future of construction
The last day of the trade fair, Friday, May 17, will focus on the key question of how and under what conditions we will live in the future. What role have cities played so far, and what role will they play in the future? What makes cities worth living in, and how should we plan them to ensure that they are prepared for the social and climate challenges? The panel discussion “Future of Living—Adapting to the results of climate change” will offer valuable suggestions for these considerations. IFAT Munich has been able to attract two internationally sought-after guests for the panel discussion: star architect Daniel Libeskind, whose narrative design language is particularly influential in cultural institutions worldwide, and Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalization and Development at Oxford University, and founding director of the world-leading Oxford Martin School research group.
More than 25 solution tours will offer valuable stimulus
In addition, IFAT Munich will offer visitors more than 25 guided solution tours, with visits to several stands that offer stimulus and concrete solutions for specific topics. Further information and an overview of all solution tours can now be found here.
Event program included in the ticket price
In addition to the varied supporting program, IFAT Munich 2024 will once again offer exciting live demonstrations, practical days, and the Truck in Action Show. A detailed overview is now available on the IFAT website, and from mid-March in the IFAT app.