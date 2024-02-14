“More than ever, IFAT Munich is seen as the central solution platform and knowledge hub for all aspects of the circular economy,” says Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München GmbH. “In addition to the many national and international experts, we also welcome many high-ranking politicians to IFAT Munich who are looking for an exchange with the industry.”

The world-leading trade fair will be opened by Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and the Bavarian State Minister for the Environment and Consumer Protection, Torsten Glauber. On the agenda right on day two of the trade fair, on May 14, will be the top-level talk on the circular economy, in which the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, will also take part. A panel discussion on the Green Deal with EU leaders is planned for Wednesday, May 15.