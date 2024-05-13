IFAT Munich 2024 was opened today, Monday 13 May, by Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and Bavarian Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber. The theme of this year's world's leading trade fair for environmental technology is "Adapting to the consequences of climate change".

The political importance of climate resilience and the circular economy was underlined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his welcoming address to exhibitors and visitors at IFAT Munich.

In his video message, he emphasised the great economic importance of the sector. He also pointed out that the circular economy is one of the most obvious answers to current issues such as supply chain stability, de-risking and raw material security. "We want to create good conditions so that your industry can continue to grow," Scholz said in his message. "Everything else you need - innovative companies, groundbreaking technologies and exciting products - you will find at IFAT."