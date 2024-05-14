More than 25% of greenhouse gas emissions from road transport in the EU come from the heavy-duty vehicle sector. CO2 emission standards for certain heavy-duty vehicles were set for the first time in 2019, with targets for 2025 to 2029 and for 2030 onwards, with a review of the Regulation by 2022.

The European Commission presented a proposal to revise the CO2 emission standards for heavy duty vehicles on 14 February 2023. This review forms part of the 'Fit for 55' legislative package. The updated legislation will contribute to the EU's objective of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Now the Council of the European Union has formally adopted the Regulation on CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles, which amends and strengthens existing EU rules. The revised legislation further reduces CO2 emissions from road transport and introduces new targets for 2030, 2035 and 2040.



Tougher standards for CO2 emissions will help boost the share of zero-emission vehicles in the EU's heavy-duty vehicle fleet while ensuring that innovation and competitiveness in the sector are maintained and enhanced.

