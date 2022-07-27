The experience and adoption of alternative fuels is a rapidly changing landscape. Each municipality has a different energy and fuel supply situation, which is often connected to the regional or national energy strategy. Each municipality also has its own terrain, collection service requirements and supporting infrastructure. As such, there is no universal single solution; the optimum fuel will depend on the particular situation. In implementing a collection system using alternative fuels, consideration has to be given to route planning and vehicle range, fuelling/charging infrastructure, driving experience and total overall costs (including vehicle life, maintenance, etc.). The total overall costs of some alternative fuels are reported to be lower than for the diesel equivalent; however, the initial capital cost can be significantly more, currently at least two to three times that of a conventional diesel alternative. Few operators have experienced a full life cycle of these alternative vehicles to be able to validate the actual cost relationship.

Supporting infrastructure is a key issue for many fuel types. Even fuels involving “simple” changes, such as replacing diesel with HVO, require a reliable source of fuel, which has proved problematic for some, with broader environmental/sustainability concerns of supply. Substantial changes, such as electric and hydrogen or investing in renewable natural gas generation, require supply and fuelling infrastructure to be developed locally, at significant cost. The suitability of the local grid capacity to accommodate widespread charging of electric vehicles needs early assessment prior to committing to the technology, with the capital cost of substations taken into account in the business case for change. The hydrogen market is developing in many countries in regional clusters or hubs; it may be some way from widespread commercial viability for many applications that are not located in these hubs.



Vehicle technology is constantly developing, particularly in terms of hydrogen and electric vehicles. Early adoption means that environmental benefits are realised sooner. There is a risk, however, that investing now may lead to early obsolescence, particularly with regard to electric vehicle battery capacity. Furthermore, the cost and disruption of developing supporting infrastructure for the move to an alternative fuel is likely to lock many municipalities in to longer-term arrangements. Many municipalities have been trialling different vehicles for this purpose, prior to committing, or using a transition fuel, such as HVO or a hybrid arrangement.

Many of the current alternative vehicle developments described are comparatively small scale, resulting in a high unit cost. It is suggested that strategic policy direction towards a particular fuelling solution at a national or regional level would aid and accelerate the transition process, particularly with regard to further research and development, strengthening supply chains and reducing manufacturing/purchasing costs.



This article has been produced in association with the International Solid Waste Association and its Working Group on Collection and Transportation Technology.