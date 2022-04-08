Electric Trucks for Waste Collection: Let's jump on the e-Train

On Silent Wheels

Apart from the fact that e-trucks don’t produce any local emissions, they operate more or less silently, at least up to 25 km/h. They are relatively low maintenance because they have fewer components and the fact that there is no exhaust aftertreatment. Due to their low centre of gravity, there is no danger of them tipping over.

But of course, there are no advantages without disadvantages. The high purchase costs, more than twice the cost of a diesel truck, are still an issue. And the lack of availability of special vehicles on the market surely doesn’t help. “They also still have a low range and cannot be used for long-distance routes,” Martina Ableidinger adds.



Little Hiccups

In the city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, there are currently three e-trucks for waste collection in operation: one rear loader each from EMOSS and Volvo as well as a vehicle with a crane for containers from VDL. There are regular meetings with the producers to discuss feedback, explains Patrice van Houten, project lead at the municipality of Rotterdam.

Even though the waste management services are happy with the driving comfort and general quietness of the trucks, they do notice start-up problems. “Most of them are the first production units, so this is to be expected,” says Johann Visser, who advises the City of Rotterdam. “As yet, the battery capacity is too low to drive two shifts. At times it is not even possible to do an entire shift, so it is difficult to schedule the routes.” The service is more difficult because of the lack of experience, but Visser expects lower maintenance costs in the future. Rotterdam holds regular consultations with the four biggest cities in the Netherlands as well as with its neighbours to discuss the experiences and plans regarding the emissions-free fleet.

