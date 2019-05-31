FEAD Position Paper on Improving Packaging Recycling Rates

The European federation representing the private waste and resource management industry, FEAD, has published a position paper on improving packaging design to increase recycling rates in the framework of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.

The organistion explained that following the adoption and entry into force of the revised Waste Framework Directive and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, the European Commission (DG Environment) has recently launched two projects - a 'Study to Preparation of the Commission’s Guidance for Extended Producer Responsibility Schemes' and a study on 'Effectiveness of the Essential Requirements for packaging and packaging waste and proposal for reinforcement'. The ongoing studies should be completed by the end of 2019.

In order to improve the recyclability and recycling of packaging, FEAD considers the Commission’s examination of the potential reinforcement of the essential requirements of Annex II of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive to be of utmost importance in the transition to a circular economy.

Successful reinforcement of the requirements found in Annex II of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive should be enacted with the objective of improving design for re-use, promoting high-quality recycling, as well as strengthening enforcement in the aforementioned areas.

To this end, the organisation has prepared a list of main criteria (Product Design, Market Issues, and Issues with Current Technology) to be taken into account in revision of the essential requirements for packaging.

The full paper is available HERE

