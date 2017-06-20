Frames Completes 8m Cubic Metre Dutch Biogas Upgrading Plant in Beltrum

Dutch renewable energy firm, Frames Renewable Energy Solutions, a part of the Frames Group, has completed work on a biogas upgrading plant for manure processing specialist, Groot Zevert Vergisting in the Dutch city Beltrum.

Frames was responsible for designing and supplying the biogas upgrading installation which can effectively remove H2S from the biogas to below 3 ppm level.

The installation thereby protects compressors and other critical parts of the biogas upgrading plant from corrosion. Furthermore it enables Groot Zevert Vergisting to inject the upgraded biogas into the pipeline to transport the gas to the world’s largest dairy co-operative FrieslandCampina.

The biogas upgrading installation will facilitate the delivery of 8 million cubic meters of biogas a year to the Dutch dairy firm FrieslandCampina’s establishment in Borculo. FrieslandCampina will use the gas for the production of steam.

According to Frames the project fits the climate-neutral growth objectives of both the Agricultural Sector and the Paris Agreement.

“We develop innovative technologies and feel it is our responsibility to offer sustainable solutions for energy production with a small ecological footprint,” commented Nick Ten Asbroek, sales manager at Frames Renewable Energy Solutions.

H2S Removal

Frames explained that hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a very toxic and corrosive gas that causes problems in both the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry as well as biogas plants, like Groot Zevert Vergisting .

Completely eliminating H2S upfront of further biogas handling reduces corrosion, safety and operational expenditures significantly in the rest of the biogas utilization installation. To address the issue Frames uses a new solution.

“The Frames LAMINOL® H2S technology that is used at the Groot Zevert Vergisting installation is a cost-effective alternative to conventional biogas sweetening processes suc as impregnated active carbon or solid dry bed processes to prevent hydrogen sulfide corrosion,” said Ten Asbroek.

“The LAMINOL technology is capable of selectively removing H2S from CO2 rich gas streams to a few ppm level even at near atmospheric gas pressure,” he continued.

The regenerative LAMINOL version Frames delivered at Groot Zevert Vergisting employs a biodegradable and safe scrubbing fluid that selectively react with H2S.

By regeneration of the fluid with air in a regeneration reactor elementary sulfur is produced which is separated concentrated and can be employed as sulfur fertiliser.

