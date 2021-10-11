France bans plastic packaging for many fruits and vegetables

From next year on around 30 types of fruit and vegetables, such as cucumber, potatoes, aubergines, apples and oranges may only be sold without plastic packaging in France. The responsible ministries announced a corresponding regulation.

With the ban, the French government wants to reduce plastic waste. The ministries explained that an estimated 37% of vegetables and fruit in France are currently sold in plastic packaging. The rules are expected to save more than one billion plastic packages per year. Until six months after the ban comes into force, remaining stocks of fruit and vegetables with plastic packaging may still be sold over the counter. The ban is to be gradually extended to more and more products. From 2026, no more fruit and vegetables will be sold in plastic.