Geminor Begins Shipping 15yr Old Italian Waste to Dutch Waste to Energy Plants

International waste derived fuel and recycling firm, Geminor, has commenced the shipment of 15-year-old Italian Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) from Italy to the Netherlands.

The very first Geminor RDF shipment between the two countries is part of a regional five million tonnes waste clean-up operation.

The company explained that last week saw the shipment of some 3000 tonnes of Italian RDF, loaded in Naples and delivered to the Dutch port of Delfzijl.

According to Geminor, the export of the regional waste will contribute to resolving the ongoing waste disposal challenges in the Campania region, which has lasted since the beginning of the 2000s.

In order to cope with the increasing amounts of waste, the regional administration has allocated large areas for the safe storage of the household waste.

At present, approximately five million tonnes of residual waste has been treated, baled and stored in the region. This waste is now being shipped as RDF and used in Dutch waste to energy plants.

Geminor’s Italian Job

The disposal of waste from the Naples region is one of Geminor’s Italian branch’s first major contracts.

In partnership with Italian waste disposal companies, the waste is now being processed on site and sent for proper recovery in Dutch and Scandinavian incineration plants.

According to Geminar account manager for Italy, Michele Benvenuti, instead of remaining a major storage problem, the waste will now be used to generate energy, steam and district heating.

“Taking part in solving these waste challenges is demanding, but at the same time very rewarding. Finding efficient use for the Italian waste – which has been stored for so long – is the best outcome at this point. Bringing this RDF to the European market is a sustainable option and makes good sense,” he concluded.

