HAI invests in further recycling furnace at Santana site

Aluminum expert Hammerer Aluminium Industries (HAI) is responding to high demand for lightweight aluminum products by investing in a third recycling furnace at its Santana site in Romania.

"We are implementing the project quickly and will be able to supply the market with high-quality recycling material at full capacity from the beginning of 2022, as planned, and thus meet the increasing demand of our customers," HAI CEO, Rob van Gils is convinced.

For the planning and implementation of the high-tech recycling melting furnace, the HAI Group relies on the mechanical engineering company Hertwich Engineering GmbH from Braunau in Upper Austria. The new plant for recycling material creates the essential combination of low energy consumption and maximum metal yield. An active principle that fits perfectly into the sustainability strategy of Hammerer Aluminium Industries.



Further building block towards a circular economy

The sustainability strategy is a core topic at Hammerer Aluminium Industries. With a lot of commitment, innovative strength and high investments, the HAI Group is pushing the transformation towards a sustainable circular economy in the aluminum sector. "Customers and investors are demanding a real transformation to sustainable business, in ecological and social terms. The issues of CO2 emissions and circular economy will continue to gain importance. With a recycling rate of up to 80%, our company is a pioneer in the aluminum sector. We are highly motivated to drive these processes forward," says CEO Rob van Gils, explaining the importance of the investment in another recycling furnace.