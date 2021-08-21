Hazel Technologies wins 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award

Hazel Technologies was awarded a 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award.

The awards programme recognizes the top companies, innovations and products in the global agricultural sector.

Hazel Technologies garnered the distinction of being this year’s ‘Overall Post Harvest solution’ for its proprietary sachet.

Developed to extend shelf life of fresh produce in transit, these sachets contain earth and natural materials that are slow to decay. The plant-derived compounds are modified by the company in such a way as to enable the controlled release of active ingredients.

Said ingredients are the key factor to enabling longer shelf lives. In specific applications such as ‘Hazel Endure’, a fungal vapour consisting of botrytis and anthracnose is released which prevents mould and decay in the food supply chain. In the case of fruit like avocadoes and apples, Hazel Technologies employs ingredients within its insert packaging that neutralize the effect of ethylene, a natural ripening gas that accelerates fruit decay.

As the active ingredients used are naturally rather than chemically derived, the process itself can be considered fully sustainable, there being no chemical waste residue to consider.

In recognition of the award win, CEO of Hazel Technologies Inc Aidan Mouat said:” We believe that Hazel’s solutions are unique because they are built for both food supply and distribution chains as they currently exist. They require no additional infrastructure, expensive machinery or staff training. Our products exist to help growers, packers, and retailers all over the world.”

Globally, around 30% of food is lost or wasted along the supply chain. Monetary losses incurred equate to some $680 billion in industrialized countries and $310 billion in developing countries.