HZI Hands Over 50 MW Waste to Energy Plant in Edinburgh

Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) has handed over the 50 MW Millerhill waste to energy facility to FCC E&M Ltd., a subsidiary of FCC Environment Ltd in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The handover follows 31 months of construction for the plant, which is located in the east of the Scottish capital and will process around 155,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable household and commercial waste.

The plant, which has a total generating capacity of 50 MW, will export over 12 MW of electricity is fed into the grid.

While the project in Edinburgh is HZI’s first foray into Scotland, it’s the fifth project the Swiss cleantech company has delivered on behalf of FCC.

Paul Taylor, Group Chief Executive at FCC, describes the collaboration: “After plants in Zistersdorf in Austria, Hartlebury and Greatmoor in England, and the installation in Majorca in Spain, we can now also look back on a successful partnership with HZI in Edinburgh. Once again, they’ve proven to be a reliable partner that professionally delivers a high-quality product.”

“For HZI this project in the UK marks a further milestone in one of Europe’s most important markets, underscoring our role as one of the global leaders in thermal energy recovery,” said Andres Kronenberg, Chief Business Development Officer at HZI. Alongside the HZI combustion technology, the installation also features HZI XeroSorp®, a dry flue gas treatment system whose sophisticated design both reduces the plant’s water consumption and boosts thermal energy recovery.

Read More

Financial Close for FCC’s 14MW Waste to Energy Plant in Edinburgh

Financial close has been achieved on the Edinburgh and Midlothian Zero Waste project, FCC Environment UK’s 14MW waste to energy and MBT facility being developed for the City of Edinburgh and Midlothian councils.