Initial Public Offering of Anaergia in Canada

Anaergia Inc., an integrated waste-to-value platform created to eliminate greenhouse gases by cost-effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer and water, announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada , and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form base PREP prospectus for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares in the Company. The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be approximately C$200 million , at an offering price between C$17 .00 and C$20.00 per subordinate voting share.

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (" GHGs ") by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (" RNG "), fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. Anaergia is one of the world's only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.