International Automobile Recycling Congress Heads to Vienna

In March next year the 19th International Automobile Recycling Congress, IARC 2019, will be held in the Vienna, Austria to discuss the challenges of end-of-life vehicle (ELV).

Organised by ICM AG the event will take place from March 20 – 22, 2019 with over 250 delegates from industry, authorities and academia. The congress will bring together the various links in the ELV recycling chain such as car manufacturers, metal and plastic scrap traders, recyclers, shredder operators and policy-makers from all over the world.

Topics of the congress include:

Update on future cars and its impact on recycling

Safety aspects of collection and recycling of electric vehicles

(cars, trucks, buses, bikes)

Benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers

Country reports and updates on new laws and regulations regarding

take-back quotas

Sustainability benefits of automotive recycling

Autonomous driving vehicles impact on car recycling

Next generation recycling processes and equipment

Innovations in dismantling, shredding and sorting

How to recycle new materials used in future cars

Recycling of lithium-ion batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles

Reuse & refurbishment – How about data security?

Recycling of electric and electronic components

Spotlight: E-Mobility

A large exhibition area will also be integrated into the conference facilities, where vendors meet their clients. Cocktail receptions and a networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, colleagues and competitors.

The conference will also offer interesting workshops and plant tours.

Call for papers

The organisers have launched a call for papers and invite interested authors to submit their proposal before September 30, 2018.



