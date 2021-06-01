ISWA Joins the UN-Habitat Waste Wise Partnership

On Thursday 27th May 2021, during a joint meeting of ISWA’s National Members and UN Habitat, ISWA signed a letter of intent, as a founding member of the Waste Wise Partnership.

Present at the meeting were ISWA National Members from around the world, in a session jointly chaired by ISWA President Carlos Silva Filho and Philip Heylen, Chair of ISWA’s Sustainable Cities Initiative, and a representative from UN Habitat, introducing the Waste Wise Partnership to ISWA’s National Members.

The Waste Wise Partnership is a unique global platform that connects cities with the objective of implementing Sustainable Development Goals particularly related to solid waste management. Its mission is to raise awareness, enhance coordination and cooperation among relevant organizations, build capacities and provide tools and integrated support to cities and countries in establishing sustainable management of municipal solid waste and a circular economy.

UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action.

The letter of intent signed on Thursday by Carlos Silva Filho, further strengthens the cooperation between ISWA and UN-Habitat with the shared goal of improving sustainable municipal waste management in the world’s cities.

The partnership will focus on activities in three core areas: funds mobilisation, capacity building and advocacy.