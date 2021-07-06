IVL set to build PET-recycling plant in Indonesia

Thailand based chemical company Indorama Ventures (IVL) plans to build a PET-recycling plant in Indonesian capital Karawang.

Set to open in 2023, the facility aims to recycle 1,92 billion PET bottles. Said target falls in line with existing governmental plans to eliminate ocean debris. According to IVL, the washed and shredded PET bottles will be converted into flake feedstock that can be used to manufacture resins suitable for food production.

PET bottles count among some of the most readily recyclable plastics. Unlike other secondary plastics like PP, HDPE or LDPE which once used in food packaging can only be recycled into the likes of textiles or building products, PET can undergo the process from bottle to resin to bottle an infinite number of times.

IVL plans to recycle at least 750, 000 tonnes of PET globally by 2025. The new recycling plant together with other recycling facilities located in Southeast Asia will operate in tandem with other PET flake production facilities in Indonesia.

"Giving waste an economic value as feedstock for new bottles, also drives improvements in waste collection systems," said IVL CEO D K Agarwal.

A leading recycler in Europe, North America and Asia, IVT has committed itself since 2018 to the goals set out by the Ellen McArthur Foundation promoting a global circular economy. The Thailand based company also promotes awareness campaigns around waste segregation and sponsors various local recycling initiatives.