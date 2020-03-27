Kids Bored at Home? Try Meridian Waste’s Earth Day-themed Colouring Contest

Charlotte, North Carolina based waste and recycling firm, Meridian Waste, is hosting an Earth Day-themed colouring contest, “Brightening the World” for children ages 5-10 to help keep them stimulated while spending more time at home.

The company explained that the purpose of the “Brightening the World” colouring contest is to introduce the concept of Earth Day and how waste management plays a major role in the health and safety of our communities. Meridian Waste is providing this free contest for children creating an activity to participate in while schools are closed and they’re spending more time at home.

The contest has two age categories for children to participate in with specific coloring sheets for the age groups 5-7, and 8-10. Coloring sheets will be available for download for children to create their art, and for upload via JPG/photo or PDF to participate in the contest. There is no purchase necessary, and the contest is open to children of Meridian Waste customers and non-customers alike.

The contest is open until 15 April 2020 and winners will be announced on the website on April 22, with prizes mailed in late-April 2020.

Children across the United States are eligible to win. The contest takes place online. Official Rules, colouring sheets, and more information on how to submit your art can be found HERE

“We wanted to help out communities, and people with young children at home, over the next few weeks by giving them something fun and positive on which to focus. Proper solid waste management is an important part of our collective effort to keep our neighborhoods and the greater community clean & green,” said Meridian Waste CEO Wally Hall.

This contest is designed to give children and their caregivers an outlet to participate in by focusing on the greater good of being considerate to Mother Earth. Proper disposal of trash and recycling materials starts at home.