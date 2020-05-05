Lhoist UK Continues Lime Production & Supply for Waste to Energy Industry

Despite the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic Lhoist UK, a lime-based materials manufacturer supplying the waste to energy sector among others, is maintaining production at both its Hindlow and Whitwell plants.

Lime is used for many applications, including cleaning emissions from waste incinerators, energy from waste plants, and other large combustion plants.

The lime-based products produced at both these plants are also essential for the proper functioning of drinking water and wastewater treatment plants and vital for the treatment and sanitation of sludge from these operations.

Lime is also used in the in the manufacture of primary materials including steel and plastics, which are critical to combating COVID-19.

Many Lhoist employees are now working from home but the plants are still operational. The company is maintaining regular contact with all customers and suppliers through email addresses and personal mobile numbers, and everyone is encouraged to get in touch if and when required.

