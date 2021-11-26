LINETECHNOLOGY awarded with Innovation Prize

The Austrian company LINETECHNOLOGY was chosen as the winner of the Lower Austrian Innovation Award 2021 in the category "Best innovation from large and medium-sized companies". The jury was convinced that with the project "BLUELINE - The Modular Processing System for Industrial Residues" an innovation has succeeded from which many companies in the recycling industry will benefit.

From the very beginning, research, development and innovation have been integral parts of LINETECHNOLOGY GmbH's corporate philosophy. Internally, the young company is constantly fine-tuning the implementation of new sorting technologies that help to increase the global recycling rate and save resources. Thus, the next product innovation can already be presented: With the sort fluid module, the LINETECHNOLOGY team has managed to enable dry sink-float separation of heterogeneous particle mixtures.