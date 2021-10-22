Lithion Recycling and Call2Recycle partner

Innovators of a cost efficient and sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, Lithion Recycling, Inc., and Call2Recycle, a North American leader in battery collection and recycling, recently announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on providing a turnkey full-service management solution for safe and efficient recycling of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries.

“We have heard from vehicle and EV battery manufacturers that a combination of battery recycling innovation and the logistics expertise of managing the flow of these end of service batteries and the scrap material from the manufacturing process is the ultimate win. That is why we are proud to expand our relationship with Call2Recycle. Together, our organizations will be able to provide a best-in-class, full-service solution and fill an important need for the industry, ultimately making it easier to contribute to the circular economy,” says Benoit Couture, President and CEO of Lithion Recycling, Inc.

“Our organization has a solid track-record of managing the end-of-life logistics process and recycling of household and e-Mobility batteries in a regulatory compliant manner, and we are excited to augment our full-service management capabilities to the EV sector. This industry is growing at a tremendous pace and by collaborating with Lithion we feel our mutual expertise are stronger together.” – Joe Zenobio, Call2Recycle Canada’s President.

During the coming year, the two organizations will explore opportunities for efficient integration for their respective services to collect, transport and recycle batteries from the EV industry across North America.