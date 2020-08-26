London Recycling Firm First Mile Offers Renewable Energy Service

London based sustainability and recycling firm, First Mile, has launched a new green energy service supplying business with 100% renewable energy to businesses in partnership with Octopus Energy.

The company said that the new service complements the its existing range of sustainability and recycling services, and offers customers the opportunity to make a positive difference to their carbon footprint by powering their businesses with green electricity and gas.

Customers will be able to track their green energy usage alongside their recycling rate in a combined environmental impact report. The report will outline how much waste they’ve diverted from landfill and the carbon savings that they are making by being supplied by green energy.

Founder and CEO of First Mile, Bruce Bratley, commented: “One of the founding principles of First Mile was to help businesses be more sustainable in an easy and cost-effective way, and switching to renewable energy completely supports this.

“The service is competitively priced, so not only will businesses get a tariff that’s great for the planet, they’ll also be getting one that’s good for their businesses too.”

Zoisa Walton, managing director of Octopus Energy for Business, comments: “We are thrilled to be building on our relationship with First Mile by offering 100% renewable energy to their business customers alongside their brilliant recycling services.

“By combining these two vital offerings for businesses, we can successfully help them with delivering on their sustainability targets, getting one step closer to Net Zero.”

All customers who sign up within the first month of launch will receive £100 credit on their First Mile Energy account.

For more information visit www.firstmile.energy

Read More

First Mile’s Compostable Packaging Recycling Service for decent packaging’s London Customers

London based recycling firm, First Mile, has begun working with plant-based packaging specialist, decent packaging, to provide recycling collections to its London café and eatery customers.