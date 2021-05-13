LyondellBasell starts commercial production of polymers using plastic waste

Produced by the thermal conversion of plastic waste, this raw material is converted into ethylene and propylene in the LyondellBasell production facilities, and then processed into polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) in the downstream units for plastics production.

The first use of raw material derived from plastic waste follows the company's production of plastic materials made from renewable-based raw materials such as used cooking oil, which helps to reduce CO2 over the product life cycle and reduce the use of fossil-based raw materials.

"Advancing the circular economy requires definitive action and by consistently using these new raw materials in the production of polymers on a commercial scale, we are doing our part to help eliminate plastic waste and address climate change," says Richard Roudeix, SVP Olefins & Polyolefins for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. "We are expanding our range of sustainable solutions through our Circulen brand and the use of recycled content, offering our customers a way to use recycled polymers in a wide variety of applications."

The products made from recycled and renewable-based raw materials will be marketed by LyondellBasell under the Circulen brand name enabling brand owners to improve the sustainability of consumer products. They enable the production of high-quality plastics for strictly controlled applications such as food packaging and healthcare items. The LyondellBasell facilities manufacturing these products are certified according to the ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) PLUS standard.