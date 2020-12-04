Machinex to Deliver its First SamurAI Robotic Waste Recycling Systems in Europe

Canadian recycling equipment manufacturer, Machinex is to install its first sorting robots in Europe in 2021, with three SamurAI robots sold to the Veolia Group within the scope of updating the site of Portes-lès-Valence.

Led by three syndicates of the Drôme and Ardèche territories: the SYTRAD, the SYPP, and the SICTOBA, Machinex said that the deal reinforces its establishment on the European and French market, with a presence in one of the national recycling leaders’ sites.

The latest generation of SamurAI robots will be incorporated in a new sorting system that will allow the extension of setpoints, with real performance guarantees. First, a single robot will be installed on the reject line to recover recycling materials, while a double robot will be placed on a split channel conveyor to control the quality of light PET and PE/PP.

Machinex’s French market ambitions are today becoming true, thanks to work started some time ago by its sales department in Canada. By having a French after-sales and service team and homogeneously dividing the territory, Machinex said that it can meet client expectations.

The company also noted that since Spring 2020, with Pierre-André Ruisi being hired to handle sales and local after-service, it has a French sales force.

The manufacturer’s objective is to work together with French assemblers to sell equipment separately, such as robots, which can be integrated as ready-to-use equipment.

“We went further into development to obtain a unique and very powerful suction tool that offers excellent grasping capabilities. Indeed, no matter the Artificial Intelligence’s performance, the robot must capture designated materials, despite their shape or weight. Our recent experience shows us that the SamurAITM performs outstandingly to grasp the hardest containers such as big HDPE with an irregular shape,” explained Matthew Smith, Robot Integration Specialist at Machinex.

Amongst other things, Machinex said that its robots distinguish themselves by their performance in vacuuming and capturing plastic films and bags to separate them from recyclable commodities.

“Our leasing solution fits perfectly into the business model of large groups as well as smaller companies,” Concluded Smith. "They also benefit from full and optimal exploitation of the equipment throughout the duration of the MACH Cloud agreement, with an option of extending this option. That ensures the customer benefits from continuous performance optimisation."