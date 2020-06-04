Martin JV Concludes Acquisition of Combustion Facilities Following Outotec Oyj & Metso Merger

Following its announcement on 10 December 2019 to divest three businesses, Outotec Oyj has concluded an agreement to sell certain municipal and industrial sludge incineration plant technologies to Küttner Martin Technology GMBH.

The transaction entails technology and references. Under the terms of the deal KÜTTNER MARTIN Technology GmbH has now taken over the sewage sludge combustion activities at former Outotec Oyj facilities which acquired late last following the merger of Outotec Oyj and Metso Corporation

Founded under the joint leadership of KÜTTNER Holding GmbH & Co. KG and MARTIN GmbH für Umwelt- und Energietechnik. KÜTTNER and MARTIN, each hold 50% of KÜTTNER MARTIN Technology which specialises in the sale and construction of plants for the thermal treatment of municipal sewage sludge.

KÜTTNER MARTIN Technology said that this latest move strengthens its position in the market for the mono-combustion of sewage sludge in plants based on the fluidised-bed technology, and keeps it abreast of a rapidly growing business sector.

In addition, a new dedicated branch office will be set up in Butzbach on 1 June.

The parties agreed to observe secrecy and not to publish any further details.

