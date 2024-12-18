The International Solid Waste Association Young Professionals Group (ISWA YPG) is a dynamic global network dedicated to fostering sustainable waste management practices among young professionals below the age of thirty-five. Established with the mission to promote and develop professional waste management worldwide, ISWA YPG aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration among its members. Comprising 137 members from 41 countries, the group is characterized by a diverse membership, with a balanced representation of genders and various professional backgrounds. ISWA YPG operates through several active working groups focused on enhancing education, research, career development, and local networking. These groups engage in many activities, including webinars, conferences, and community outreach programs, all designed to increase awareness of waste management issues and the principles of a circular economy.

On September 18, 2024, ISWA YPG, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), hosted a significant workshop at the ISWA World Congress in Cape Town. This workshop focused on the critical theme of job creation within the waste sector, emphasizing the role of technological innovations and the circular economy as catalysts for employment, particularly for youth.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of participants who engaged in discussions about the opportunities and barriers faced in the waste management sector. Here are some of the key findings: