The first day of the ISWA World Congress 2024 in Cape Town began with dancing and singing – luckily not by the delegates but by the Xhosa and Tshwane Cultural Dancers who woke up even those who did not manage to have their first cup of coffee.

In her opening remark, ISWA 2024 Congress Chair Mpendulo Ginindza, put emphasis on the motto of the congress: Waste to Wealth. It is, she said, essential not to see waste but the potential it presents. The following days will concentrate on thinking forward, on the future of waste management with all its challenges and opportunities. Patricia Schröder, the incoming president of IWMSA, struck the same chord. She also reminded the audience of the importance to incorporate the youth, the young professionals in future waste management plans. The focus of her presidency will be on how it is possible to change things for future generations.

Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management of Cape Town thanked ISWA and the IWMSA for bringing the Congress to Cape Town. “There are waste management challenges in South Africa, and everybody is responsible for helping solve those problems”, he said. ISWA 2024 is an opportunity to get inspired by other countries and cities and learn from their experiences. “I hope we are able to have a cleaner city, a cleaner country, a cleaner world.”