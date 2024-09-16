ISWA2024 Day One : Siyakwamukela to the ISWA World Congress in Cape Town
The first day of the ISWA World Congress 2024 in Cape Town began with dancing and singing – luckily not by the delegates but by the Xhosa and Tshwane Cultural Dancers who woke up even those who did not manage to have their first cup of coffee.
In her opening remark, ISWA 2024 Congress Chair Mpendulo Ginindza, put emphasis on the motto of the congress: Waste to Wealth. It is, she said, essential not to see waste but the potential it presents. The following days will concentrate on thinking forward, on the future of waste management with all its challenges and opportunities. Patricia Schröder, the incoming president of IWMSA, struck the same chord. She also reminded the audience of the importance to incorporate the youth, the young professionals in future waste management plans. The focus of her presidency will be on how it is possible to change things for future generations.
Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management of Cape Town thanked ISWA and the IWMSA for bringing the Congress to Cape Town. “There are waste management challenges in South Africa, and everybody is responsible for helping solve those problems”, he said. ISWA 2024 is an opportunity to get inspired by other countries and cities and learn from their experiences. “I hope we are able to have a cleaner city, a cleaner country, a cleaner world.”
South Africa is bringing its waste management on track
In her welcoming address South African Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts said that this Congress brings together waste professionals from all over the world to network and share circular economy best practices. This allows local waste professionals to gain knowledge. The minister also shone a light on the MOU of IWMSA and the ministry to move forward to improving waste management in South Africa. Parts of this more sustainable future are an EPR scheme as well as the Waste RDI Roadmap. Also, The Climate Change Act that was signed into law last July to give a legal framework to transitioning South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon country.
ISWA's wake-up call
Outgoing ISWA president Carlos Silva Filho took the opportunity to speak with vigor about what is important to him: Waste management and its role to improve the future. “We are here to look into the future, to talk about waste to wealth”, he said. “But in order to move forward we need to reflect the past. Humans are the latest to arrive on this planet, but we have a huge impact. We caused nothing less then the triple planetary crisis: climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution.”
He gave a brief overview of how humans developed here in Africa from hunters and gatherers to settling down, founding the first settlements and populating the whole world. But, on a very low level, humans started generating waste. There are even traces of waste management activities that date back to 3.000 b.c. in Ancient Greece. Everything seemed to develop ok until the 19th century presents a turning point in health and urban planning. And the arrival of the rise of the throw-away culture in the 20th century showed there need to be changes in waste management. But what is alarming is, that mankind was not able to adapt waste management to the generation of waste. “The GMWO 2 shows that 38 per cent of the waste globally is not treated properly”, he said. “This of course has a huge socio-economic impact. It affects the most vulnerable ones. And the trend is alarming because if nothing happens in 2050 we will produce 3.8 billion tonnes of waste per year.”
The externalities of poorly managed waste are borne by all of society, so a paradigm shift is urgently needed. “We cannot solve problems with the same mindset we created the problems. Let’s have a holistic approach!” Mr. Silva demanded. “Let’s move from 3Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle - to 3Ds – decouple, decarbonize, detoxify. But to achieve this a global push is needed. The question is: How will you shape the future?”
As outgoing president of ISWA he prepared a special message: the association produced a brand new video that aims to shake people up and get them to actively participate in this paradigm shift. Watch it here!
Carlos Silva: “Let’s build a sustainable future together because to quote Nelson Mandela: It always seems impossible until it is done.”
Presenting the new ISWA president
He then handed over the president’s chain to his successor James Law. (You can read more about James in our Q&A here). The president-elect gave his first speech expressing his hope that we can see this change in our lifetime. But he also said that we need to be realistic. “Waste management does not happen overnight. We need the government to push the change, but we also need the lower levels. Change is not easy; it is every hand on board. But ISWA is an important platform to drive this change.”