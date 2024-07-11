Parts by Jane Gilbert, Carbon Clarity, UK.



An example of actionable is a certification scheme for reclaimed parts from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in the UK, developed by the British consultancy Carbon Clarity and launched in mid-2020.

The scheme consists of a standard specifying the identification, recording, testing and grading of parts by vehicle recyclers. Third-party independent conformation assessment of the recycler offers a path to certification of the enterprise which may be renewed annually. Vehicle body (repair) shops and garages can procure so-called 'green' reclaimed parts for insurance-covered repairs from certified vehicle recyclers via a dedicated online marketplace. Non-certified recyclers are excluded from this marketplace.



The action was developing a quality standard and accompanying certification scheme. Commercially, the initiative is successful because every vehicle part offered for sale must be graded using standardised quality criteria, so that all parts are consistently described and have full traceability. This means that a buyer can order a reclaimed vehicle part for a specific make and model and be confident that the correct part will be delivered and be of the desired quality. This is only possible because specific, measurable and evidence-based criteria are used for parts grading.



www.vracertification.org.uk