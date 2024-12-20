Overall, more than 92% of recyclable materials do not get recycled, reused, or repurposed and end up in landfills, burned in incinerators, or mixed into nature through oceans and soils. Every year, new research illustrates how this pollution disrupts natural ecosystems and leads to biodiversity loss, and 2025 will be a tipping point as more findings come to light.

While limiting production - especially of single-use plastics - is a crucial part of the equation in addressing the plastic waste crisis, if recycling becomes more efficient and profitable, plastic pollution could be reduced by 20% by 2040. To make recycling more stable and profitable as an industry, we need to be able to track plastic waste post-consumption.

Today, only 1% of waste is monitored in most waste facilities using resource-intensive, manual processes. Where data does exist, it often provides an incomplete picture. Optical sorters gather useful information, but it's often limited to detailed parameters like polymer type. Furthermore, most of the data they collect only accounts for one of the sorting stages of the recovery process, rather than a holistic picture of everything that enters and eventually leaves an MRF.

What's needed is an industry-wide digital infrastructure that tracks materials from collection through processing and final transformation into new products. This framework should standardize data collection across facilities, enabling real-time monitoring of contamination rates, recovery efficiency, and material quality. By implementing such a system, facilities can identify bottlenecks, optimize sorting processes, and provide transparency to stakeholders throughout the value chain.