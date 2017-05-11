McNeilus Showcases Upgrades to Front & Side Load Refuse Collection Vehicles

Dodge Center, Minnesota based refuse collection vehicle manufacturer, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc. has showed off improvements to its Meridian™ Front Loader and its Zero Radius™ Side Loader trucks at Waste Expo in New Orleans.

According to the company, a part of the Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK], since its launch, the Meridian has offered a lighter weight front loader with the ability to carry a higher payload and with ease of maintenance.

McNeilus said that it has now boosted the Meridian’s durability and performance, as well as serviceability and liquid containment capability. Enhancements include:

Updated canopy and more robust windguard design

Additional top door shielding (CNG trucks)

Redesigned tailgate safety props

Relocated tailgate proximity switch

Reconfigured ejector hose routing

Headframe and paper screen seal

“These enhancements to the Meridian Front Loader really take into consideration the operator and service personnel,” said Grant Wildgrube, McNeilus Product Manager-Front Loaders & CNG. “We’ve made improvements to this truck specifically based on their feedback and how they use it every day, on every route.”

The company added that the enhanced Meridian also comes standard with its original performance-driven features. The clear headframe improves accessibility and serviceability, relocation of hydraulic and electrical components prevents contact with hot exhaust and debris, and a flat body floor that helps improve carrying capacity and serviceability of underbody components. And, that’s just the beginning.

McNeilus added that the design includes 10,000-pound-rated arms, side-of-body electric over hydraulic valves for better control and smoother operation and the largest available hopper access door.

It can also be equipped with compressed natural gas through McNeilus CNG Systems and Service. And, McNeilus’ Latitude Integration option allows the Meridian to connect with any brand of front loader residential container, including Perkins automated container, Curotto-Can™ Automated Carry Can, and McNeilus’ own Street Smart Carry Can.

Along with its design features, the Meridian incorporates other McNeilus technology such as McNeilus® CODE (controls on demand environment). The company said that this simplified CAN-based control system, which also comes standard on the McNeilus Zero-Radius™ Side Loader, provides superior diagnostics and troubleshooting capability at your fingertips.

Side Note

In addition to the recent enhancements of the Meridian, McNeilus has also upgraded its Zero-Radius™ (ZR) Side Loader to boost durability, serviceability and appearance. Specific improvements include:

Stronger arm structure to increase durability and reliability over the life of the truck

Redesigned hopper wall, using a single sheet of abrasion-resistant steel, increasing thickness to enhance service life and durability

Reduction in overall weight, also resulting from the single-sheet hopper wall design

Arm hydraulic hoses packaged individually in a Cordura® sleeve, making them easier to replace, if needed.

Painting process provides better paint coverage and a longer-lasting more durable finish

“These upgrades are an evolution of the product to make it even more efficient and extend its service life to keep up with customers’ increasing route demands,” said Clint Weckwerth, McNeilus Product Manager-Side Loaders.

