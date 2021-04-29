MHIEC supplies Incinerators for first Waste-to-Energy Plant in Xiaogan

The new facility has the capacity to process approximately 1,500 tonnes of waste per day, along with the capability to utilize waste heat from combustion to generate electricity. This is the first WtE plant in Xiaogan, and since the start of commercial operation in January 2021, has played a vital role in the life of the city as part of the environmental infrastructure.

MHIEC supplied more than 300 waste treatment facilities in Japan and around the world, with more than 50 incinerators delivered to China since the 1980s. The advanced incinerators provided for this plant have enhanced combustion efficiency to allow for stable treatment of waste with high moisture content. Going forward, MHIEC will utilize its capabilities for technical development in the environmental facilities field accumulated over many years to support the creation of eco-friendly cities in China.