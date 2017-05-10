Mick George Launches Commodities Division to Help Clients with Circular Economy Goals

Cambridgeshire, UK based waste and recycling firm, Mick George Ltd, has added a ‘Commodities’ division to assist business operators producing large volumes of valuable wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, gain a financial return from recycling.

The company explained that waste management providers are predominantly tasked to simply ensure that all rubbish is removed to an agreed schedule, but rarely will either party enter in to discussions over and above.

While more attention is now paid to the separation of ‘general’ from ‘recyclable’ waste, the company said that it infrequently progresses further.

Mick George Commodities said that it is focused on streamlining waste solutions for clients, by offering a fully licensed brokerage service for buying and selling recovered paper, plastic and metal materials, before negotiating the best market price directly with buyers.

The company added that the volume of waste it already deals with from residential, trade and commercial markets, it is more likely to achieve a higher value when selling, than a company acting in isolation. It also notes the resource, haulage and regulatory benefits that would also favour such a partnership.

The volume of waste in question and the level of commitment that a client decides to pledge will determine the method adopted.

Simplistically, it may just be a case of Mick George collecting waste and segregating at one of its recycling centres. Alternatively, it said that it could take a more comprehensive route by issuing compactors and balers directly on a client’s premises.

‘’The subject of waste and how companies deal with is increasingly being scrutinised, and in all honesty is not something that takes priority in the day to day running of a commercial operation,’’ commented Adam Clover, Mick George commodities director.

‘’Our service, is about educating about the opportunities and taking the hassle away, whilst returning financially. We recognise that there is a huge gap in the market, one which we feel best placed to plug,’’ he concluded.

