MOU for Li-Ion Battery Recycling Tech Between American Manganese Voltabox of Texas

Canadian Lithium-Ion battery recycling technology developer, American Manganese (AMY), has signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Voltabox of Texas Inc. a subsidiary of German Li-ion-based battery systems manufacturer, Voltabox AG, outlining a proposed business relationship to provide end-of-life lithium-ion batteries for commercial-scale recycling of cathode materials using AMY's RecycLiCoTM patented process.

Voltabox is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications using custom configurations of lithium-ion battery technology. With the recycled lithium batteries market projected to hit $6 billion by 2030, American Manganese said that it is well-positioned to provide significant environmental and economic solutions to a variety of end-users.

The RecycLiCo process provides a closed-loop recycling solution, with high recovery and purity potential of valuable battery materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and aluminum. AMY’s RecycLiCo process is an alternative to the current method of disposing end-of-life lithium-ion batteries via high-heat smelters that reduce the whole battery system to a black slag with little potential for complete material recovery.

“Voltabox is focused on managing the total lifecycle of our lithium-ion programs from initial manufacturing through second-use applications and eventually to end of life. A key part of this approach is the responsible disposal of spent battery cells, modules, and systems. We look forward to working with American Manganese to ensure the proper recycling of our lithium-ion components that have reached the end of their service life,” said Sam Olson, CEO of Voltabox of Texas.

“American Manganese is proud to be recognised as an advanced battery recycling solution by a pioneer in sustainable mobility and we can appreciate their concern to find the best recycling solution for their end-of-life battery system,” added Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Currently, legislation in North America does not demand a transparent and sustainable battery metal supply chain, so the duty to establish a recycling framework is on environmentally responsible companies like American Manganese and Voltabox."

In addition, American Manganese said that it maintains focus on the development of its first 3 tonne per day commercial demonstration recycling facility for cathode scrap material originating from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste. The Company recognizes the immediate value of recycling cathode scrap (pre-consumer) but remains aware of future recycling opportunities for end-of-life batteries (post-consumer).

