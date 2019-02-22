MSS Awarded Patent for Optical Sorting Precision Hood

Nashville, Tennessee based recycling equipment manufacturer, MSS, Inc., has received a patent for their PrecisionFlow™ eject hood for optical sorters.

The company, which is the optical sorting division of CP Group, explained that when processing lightweight materials such as flexible plastic packaging or single sheets of paper, controlling the trajectory of those types of materials inside the eject hood is challenging.

Building on years of experience from previous designs, MSS said that the newly patented PrecisionFlow™ eject hood uses a curved design that eliminates back pressure and smoothly guides the materials by using air flows along the outline of the wall.

This is said to be especially important in optical sorters that operate at higher than conventional speeds, such as the MSS FiberMax™ which processes material at 1000 feet per minute (5m/sec).

“Because of the optimised shape of the hood we have much better control of the trajectories inside the PrecisionFlow™ eject hood. This provides our customers with better separation efficiency, increasing the removal of flexible plastic packaging from contaminated paper streams. It also enhances positive sorting of fiber such as sorted office paper.”

The company added that independent third party testing has found that the PrecisionFlow eject hood played an indispensable role in the 97% recovery of flexible plastic packaging from contaminated paper streams.

To date, MSS Inc. has installed the PrecisionFlow eject hood on over 60 CIRRUS® FiberMax™ and PlasticMax™ optical sorters.

