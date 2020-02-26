New 26t Mercedes Economic Expands Shorts Waste Collection Division

UK waste services, plant hire and demolition company, Shorts Group, is expanding its flexible trade waste collection division with a new 26t Mercedes Econic with Dennis Olympus body.

“The Trade Waste business is continually growing so we needed a new truck quickly,” explained Lee Robinson, Trade Waste Business Manager, Shorts Group.

Shorts sourced the refused collection vehicle, from Refuse Vehicle Solutions Ltd (RVS) RediTruck service, which provides new refuse vehicles directly from stock, delivered to short timescales. This is the second RediTruck that Shorts has purchased from RVS in the past 12 months.

“We ordered the vehicle in November and it was delivered in January. RVS made sure the vehicle matched our specifications exactly, with bin-weighing and safety equipment fitted, and even made sure it was painted in our corporate grey. The vehicle is superb, and the service and support from RVS has been excellent,” said Robinson.

Shorts Group is a family business established over 60 years ago and provides services to the waste management, construction and agricultural sectors. The company provides a complete trade service supplying bins and waste collection services, as well as waste processing through its own materials recycling facility.

“Recycling waste is at the heart of everything we do and we currently divert between 85%-95% of customer residual waste away from landfill,” added Robinson.

RVS has supplied a combination of used, remanufactured and brand-new vehicles to Shorts Group for over 7 years.

Spencer Law, Managing Director, RVS commented: “We have a longstanding relationship with Shorts and this is the fourth truck they have purchased from us. They have the highest standards of customer service and we leave no stone unturned to make sure their vehicles provide optimum operational performance.”

