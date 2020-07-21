New Cloud Technology from UNTHA to Optimise Waste Shredder Performance

Austrian shredder manufacturer, UNTHA has launched a condition monitoring tool to help optimise plant productivity from an operator’s remote device.

Named UNTHA Genius, the cloud technology uses several intuitive in-built machine sensors to analyse a shredder’s performance in real-time. The aim is to maximise machine availability while minimising maintenance and downtime costs.

Capable of analysing up to 100 process values, data – such as engine temperature, speed and torque, machine utilisation, conveyor power, energy consumption and costs – is now all securely accessible via smartphone, tablet or PC, irrespective of the operator’s location. According to UNTHA, at-a-glance dashboard illustrates the must-know metrics in seconds, but the user can also drill down to further interrogate the numbers and uncover performance trends via the secure storage of four months of data.

The company explained that proactive notifications are sent to the individual’s phone to alert them as to a potential machine error or the risk of a pre-defined operational threshold being exceeded. Again, the purpose of this ‘alarm’ functionality is to minimise the time needed to respond to any unexpected operating conditions and keep customers’ plants in smooth working order.

The technology has taken 12 months to research, develop and rigorously test.

Commenting on the launch of Genius – the first app of its kind from the shredding specialist –head of global sales Peter Streinik said: “We liken Genius to the ‘brain’ of a shredder. It delivers utmost transparency when it comes to process-critical data, with the goal of maximising plant uptime and keeping whole life running costs to a minimum.

“I hope the proactive presentation of this data also shows how proud we are of our machines’ performance. We always talk about prioritising customers’ profitability – not to mention safety – and Genius is further evidence of the value we’re keen to add.”

Data is supplied to UNTHA Genius from an UNTHA Edge device affixed to the shredder. Robust when it comes to temperature effects and vibrations, this technology transfers customer metrics via multiple integrated firewalls and a secure ISO27001-certified end-to-end connection. The operator then retrieves their data by accessing an encrypted, password-protected portal, and user authorisation levels are also configurable to restrict visibility, if required.

“Business intelligence has never been so important, in organisations large and small,” continued Peter. “Company owners may home in on the running costs and overall plant availability statistics, whereas a head of service will be most interested in the need to schedule maintenance activities, and the production manager needs immediate troubleshooting abilities and data that will enable continual shredder optimisation.

“We’re empowering our customers with the information they need to boost their operations, protect employee safety and maximise margins.”

Established in 1970, UNTHA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

