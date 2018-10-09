New Waste & Recycling Collection Vehicles for Hinkley & Bosworth

In the UK’s Midlands area Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council has taken delivery of a new fleet of waste and recycling vehicles and is carrying out collections as part of a seamless changeover from the old fleet.

The new fleet of 20 vehicles comprises a combination of refuse collection vehicles, recycling collection vehicles, sweepers, box vans and a hook lift.

The council awarded the 7-year contract hire agreement to Specialist Fleet Services Ltd (SFS) earlier this year, following a tender and procurement process which compared contract hire with outright purchase. The results showed contract hire to be most cost and risk effective.

The council took the decision to bring its dry recycling service back in house earlier this year and has been collecting co-mingled recyclable from local households since 1 April. SFS’ municipal vehicle hire division, CTS, provided five new temporary recycling vehicles to deliver the new service during the interim period prior to the contract start date.

“Our youngest vehicles were seven years old and older vehicles were unreliable and becoming expensive to maintain. The new fleet provided by SFS will decrease our maintenance costs and increase the reliability of our services,” said councillor Mark Nickerson, Executive Member for Neighbourhood Services at Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.

“All the vehicles are on contact hire, which proved to be the most cost and risk effective solution,” he continued “As well as improving efficiency, our Refuse trucks now all have Euro 6 engines and extra protection for cyclists, reducing our emissions and making them safer for other road users.”

The new fleet is the latest in a series of improvements the council has made to bin collections this year.

“In the spring we reorganised the collection rounds to improve the overall efficiency of the waste and recycling collection service, with rounds redrawn to reflect new homes built around the borough since the last time rounds were reviewed nine years ago,” said the councillor. “Thanks to the team, this huge change affecting some 49,000 households, was planned and completed with the minimum of fuss and disruption to our residents.”

SFS said that it has been delivering contract hire, fleet and workshop management solutions to the public and private sector since 1992. With a network of workshops and its own municipal vehicle hire division (CTS Hire), the company provides the full range of vehicle and plant solutions from short-term vehicle hire to meeting the most complex fleet requirements.

Caroline Roffey, Head of Street Scene Services, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council commented: “

The team at SFS have provided continual support and advice to ensure that every vehicle specification meets both our requirements and budget.”

Bob Sweetland, Managing Director, SFS added: “Minimising any disruption to frontline services is a key priority for us, not just at the start but for the entire duration of the contract.”

