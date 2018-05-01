New Waste Treatment Facility to Reduce Reliance on Coal in Berkeley County

South Carolina recycling and energy recovery firm, RePower South, (RPS) has begun construction of the Berkeley County Recycling and Recovery Facility,

According to the firm the cost-effective recycling and waste processing solution will expand recycling recovery across the state’s entire waste stream and produce a low carbon, renewable fuel. RPS added that it will fund the over $40 million capital investment in the facility and create over 60 green jobs.

RPS President, Robert Shepard, said that the system will both increase Berkeley County’s recycling as well as produce a low carbon, clean fuel from waste below the cost of traditional recycling programs and landfilling.

“Our platform enables greater recycling recovery and does so across the entire Berkeley County waste stream. We also create a low-carbon, clean fuel to help reduce the consumption of coal,” he said. “Greater recycling, less landfilling, and cleaner air at lower cost is a true win-win for Berkeley County."

RPS development partners include Barnhill Contracting Company to construct the facility; Bulk Handling Systems to provide the waste processing system, and Loesche Energy Systems to provide the fuel manufacturing system. RPS licenses the fuel technology (ReEngineered FeedstockTM) from Accordant Energy. The facility is slated to begin operations in early 2019.

“This method encourages citizens to do what is environmentally friendly, without the hassle of sorting, proving it is possible to increase recycling efforts in communities,” explained Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler.

“We are grateful and humbled by the courage, leadership, and support of Berkeley County Supervisor William Peagler, the members Berkeley County Council, and Berkeley County Water and Sanitation for selecting RePower to deliver this cost-effective solution to their citizens.

Shepard continued: “We know there’s a better way for our nation to manage garbage, and we are excited that Berkeley County agrees. We look forward to this facility serving as a model for the world to move towards a more sustainable waste and energy future.”

