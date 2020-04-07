New Wheelabrator Partnership for 395,000 TPA Waste to Energy Plant in West Brom

Wheelabrator Technologies has entered into a new partnership with Verus Energy Limited and Low Carbon Limited to develop a 395,000 tonne per year waste to energy facility in West Bromwich, UK.

The company said that the Kelvin Energy Recovery Facility is expected to reach financial close by the end of 2020. Once financial close has been achieved, Wheelabrator Technologies will own and operate the facility standalone. Construction is expected to commence in early 2021.

The new waste to energy facility, which was granted planning consent in September 2019, will divert 395,000 tonnes of non-recyclable household and business waste from landfill or export and instead use it to generate 49.9MW (gross) / 44MW (net) of renewable baseload energy per annum, equivalent to the needs of around 70,000 UK homes.

Located on a site owned by Giffords Property, the facility is strategically located to treat non-recyclable waste from a catchment area which is said to have a projected capacity shortfall of over 2 million tones per annum.

“Providing an essential service such as the safe and reliable treatment of non-recyclable waste is even more critical during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic and we are committed to continuing operations throughout the pandemic to support the health and well-being of our communities, employees and partners,” said Wheelabrator Technologies UK Managing Director, Julia Watsford. “We are and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

The company added that the development of Kelvin Energy Recovery Facility will further improve the UK’s waste to energy infrastructure at this critical time.

It will not only safely treat waste byproducts and divert non-recyclable waste from landfill, it will prevent the need for export of waste to Europe, reduce greenhouse gases, recycle metals that would otherwise go to landfill and generate clean, renewable baseload energy.

Tim Jervis, director at sustainable energy project developer, Verus Energy, said: “Wheelabrator Technologies brings a significant amount of experience to this project and has a well-established reputation for successfully developing and operating facilities of this type.

"The facility will provide the area with a state-of-the-art waste management facility with a significantly lower environmental impact than either landfilling or transporting waste to distant alternative disposal sites. We’re looking forward to seeing it progress.”

Dominic Noel-Johnson, investment director at Low Carbon, said: “This announcement marks another significant milestone in the story of this project and we’re delighted to now be working together with Wheelabrator Technologies towards financial close. We believe the project will be a world-class infrastructure asset once constructed and will support a low-carbon future through the generation of renewable energy and help reduce the UK’s carbon emissions.”

Read More

Two Wheelabrator Waste to Energy Plants Opened in UK Including Multifuel 2

Hitachi Zosen Inova has completed the commissioning phase and handed over the 550,000 tonne per year Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 waste to energy plant in West Yorkshire to Multifuel Energy Limited, a joint venture between SSE plc and Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Second Consultation Stage for Wheelabrator’s Planned 500,000 TPA Harewood Waste to Energy Plant

Waste to energy firm, Wheelabrator Technologies, has launched a statutory consultation on its plans for a 500,0000 tonne per year facility in Harewood, Hampshire.