New Yanmar Midi Excavator Keeps Baling Press Busy at Alutrade Recycling Plant

UK scrap aluminium recycling specialist, Alutrade Ltd, has invested in a Yanmar SV60 midi excavator to further improve the efficiencies of its baling press.

Ordered through Johnston Plant Sales, Yanmar’s dealer for Birmingham and the West Midlands, the new model was delivered in January this year and is now in operation at the Alutrade headquarters in Oldbury.

According to Yanmar, the SV60 was deemed the perfect solution to feed the state-of-the-art baling press at Alutrade’s recycling facility. Fitted with an extended dozer blade and an aftermarket grab attachment, loose cans are quickly and effectively moved into the infeed hopper.

Mike George, Operations Director at Alutrade Ltd, commented: “Running a 24/4 shift pattern and handling more than 3000 tonnes of scrap aluminium per month, we needed a reliable machine capable of faultlessly feeding our plant. With two Yanmar excavators already operational on site, both purchased within the past 18 months, investing in a new SV60 model was an easy decision.

“The SV60 not only delivers excellent reach and unmatched stability, but also has a spacious, highly-specified cabin to maximise operator comfort. Since taking delivery of the new model, we’ve been thoroughly impressed with its performance. It keeps our line running at optimum throughput and continues to perform faultlessly.

“We have two other SV60 models on site, which have both totalled more than 5,500 hours on the clock in less than 15 months. It’s this reliability – and ability to perform in tough conditions – that keeps us coming back to Yanmar time and time again.”

Richard Johnston, Director at Johnston Plant Sales, added: “Working closely with Alutrade since 2014, we’ve supplied five six-tonne Yanmar excavators to the company’s Oldbury site – two ViO57 zero tail swing models, followed by three SV60s.

“High material throughputs and intensive shift patterns mean that the team require tough, reliable machines. Combining sector-leading technology and future-proof innovation, the SV60 delivers a ‘business class’ operator experience. With an impressive power output of 33.4kW at 2,200rpm, operators are assured the highest levels of power, flexibility, productivity and precision.”

Rolled out across the UK and Ireland in July 2018, the Yanmar SV60 is said to offer the performance of a midi-excavator with the space-saving benefits of a more compact model. Powered by Yanmar’s 4TNV84T-ZMBVA engine, the five-tonne model has been specifically designed to minimise fuel consumption and reduce operational emissions,

Additional fuel-saving features, such as Auto-Deceleration (enabling the engine to idle if operating levers aren’t touched) and Eco Mode (which reduces motor speed to 300rpm) make the SV60 one of Yanmar’s most eco-friendly models.

